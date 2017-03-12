Did the police support an anti-government protest?

Police sources quoted as telling the media that they were encouraged by the number of protesters who attended leftist protest in Tel Aviv.

Thousands of demonstrators arrived in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening for a protest held by the left entitled "The March of Shame."

The protest took place in connection to the so-called “Recommendations Law”, which would prohibit the police from making recommendations for and against prosecution at the end of an investigation. The law is expected to be voted upon in its second and third readings in the Knesset.

Officials in the police who spoke with the media on Saturday night said that it was encouraging to see the thousands of demonstrators who had come to participate in the protest against the government's policy.

“It is encouraging to see how many citizens came to express their anger against the Recommendations Law,” those officials were quoted by Channel 10 News as having said.

The Israel Police spokesperson said in response, “There was no comment on our part on the demonstration in Tel Aviv.”

Among those who spoke at the protest on Rothschild Boulevard were leftist activists Manny Naftali and Eldad Yaniv, alongside Maj. Gen. Amiram Levin of the Labor party, the former head of the National Security Council Uzi Arad, and others.

MK Michal Rozin (Meretz), who attended the rally, said, “A government that has no shame will end up losing the public. There is not, nor will there ever be, a consensus on corruption in Israel. The public knows that all the coalition factions lend their hand to criminal conduct aimed at protecting the prime minister. Netanyahu's coalition is turning its back to the public, and stands alongside the disgrace and corruption, while blatantly trampling the gatekeepers. I call upon the public to voice its protest so that it resonates in the corridors of the Knesset.”

Meanwhile, Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay, called on the leaders of the coalition to oppose the Recommendations Law.

“The price of corruption is a heavy one. It harms our security. We saw it in the submarine affair. It harms our children's education. It harms the health of our parents. This corruption begins and ends with these laws that you are going to enact, this is your test. The Recommendations Law will determine on which side of history you will be registered,” he said.