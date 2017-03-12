Jewish Home MK gives interview on Shabbat

MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli gives an interview on Shabbat, says microphone she used is a special 'Shabbat' microphone from the Zomet Institute.

Jewish Home party member Shuli Moalem-Refaeli gave an interview on Saturday to the "Sichat Hashabbat" program in Eilat, lead by Israeli journalist Attila Somfalvi.

Moalem-Refaeli gave the interview using a microphone. Jewish law forbids the use of electric and electronic items on Shabbat (the Sabbath).

According to Moalem-Refaeli, however, the microphone was a special Shabbat microphone approved by the late Rabbi Yisrael Rosen's Zomet Institute.

Zomet works to find ways to use modern technology within the parameters of halakha when the two seem to conflict. Its solutions do not violate halakha, but there are often limitations on the situations where implementation of the solutions is allowed.

Moalem-Refaeli, who is religious, was harshly criticized for publicly desecrating Shabbat.

Others said the Zomet Institute's microphone was intended for use in instances which would sanctify G-d's name such as in life-threatening situations where announcements must be made to the publiic, and not for interviews with the media. In addition, there is the question of live broadcasts being listened to by others who have to turn on their devices on the Sabbath when there is no emergency.

Moalem-Refaeli has not replied to Arutz Sheva's request for comment.