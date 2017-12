The gap between the Iranian regime and Iranian society.

This program looks a Iran from Several perspectives.

1.The view of several non politician experts.

2. How Iran reacts to Sanctions.

3. President Donald Trump's counter-productive threats.

4. The opinion of former Chief of Staff and Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon of how to deal with Iran.

5. With the approach of the holiday travel season, we consult our travel expert.