'Terror will not lift its head'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke about Thursday night's terror attack, in which IDF soldier Ron Yitzhak Kukia was killed and his weapon stolen.

"I send heartfelt condolences to the family of Sergeant Ron Yitzhak Kukia...who was murdered yesterday night in a stabbing attack in Arad," Netanyahu said.

"Security forces are currently working to capture the terrorists. We will fight terror with strength, using every legal means available. May Ron's memory be blessed, and may we always carry him in our hearts."

Separately, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman promised on Friday morning that "the defense forces will not rest until they capture the terrorist who murdered IDF soldier Ron Yitzhak Kukia."

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin also responded to the attack, saying, "I am pained and shocked by the horrific murder which was carried out last night in Arad and in which IDF soldier Ron Yitzhak Kukia was killed. Terror will not be allowed to lift its head. We will fight terror continuously, with strength and determination."

"I send a comforting embrace to the bereaved family, and support the security forces in their chase after the terrorists and those who helped them."