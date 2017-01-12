Poll: Likud under Gideon Sa'ar wins 30 seats, instead of PM's 25

Former Likud minister currently on leave from politics would bring Likud five more Knesset seats than PM Netanyahu, poll shows.

A special poll conducted for Israel's Ma'ariv newspaper showed that if Likud were headed by former Interior Minister Gideon Sa'ar, the party would win 30 seats - five more than it would win under Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The extra seats would come from Yesh Atid and Labor party voters.

Saar announced in April he would be returning to political life after taking a break for two and a half years.

In September 2014, Saar unexpectedly announced he would be leaving the Knesset to spend more time with his second wife and their children. There had been speculations that, were he to return to political life, he would form a new party, but Saar rejected that idea and will return to the Likud.

The poll's aim was to discover who Israelis would prefer replace Netanyahu. Participants were not presented with a list, and were asked to create their own. Gideon Sa'ar came in first, with 35% support, and Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) came in second, with 7% support.

The poll, conducted by "Panels Politics," also showed 47% of the Israeli public as defining the "Recommendations Law" as just, while 24% as believe it is just. 58% of Likud's voters support the law.

The Recommendations Law would prohibit the police from making recommendations for and against prosecution at the end of an investigation.

In addition, 50% of Israelis do not approve of how Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) is doing his job, compared to 22% who are happy with him.