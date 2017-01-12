Netanyahu's son released from IDF

Avner Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, finished his mandatory IDF service on Friday in the IDF's Combat Intelligence Collection Corps.

"We are proud of you and love you and we share the excitement of all Israeli parents who go through this wonderful experience," said the prime minister. "Avner completed a significant period in the army. Three years ago we hugged you with your conscription and today we are excited with the opening of a new chapter in your life."

Avner Netanyahu had drafted into the IDF back in 2014 and made the headlines after he was injured during basic training. In 2010, Avner won Israel's Youth Bible Quiz, going on to win third in the international Bible Quiz.

It was reported that Avner grew close to Judaism from the influence of his grandfather Shmuel Ben-Artzi, Sarah's father, who late in his life began observing the commandments including Shabbat and kashrut (Jewish dietary laws). His uncle, Hagi ben Artzi is observant. The Netanyahu family revealed in January that Avner also keeps Shabbat.

Avner's brother Yair had drafted in 2010 to the IDF's Spokespersons Unit