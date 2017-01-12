Woman killed in accident near Rishon Letzion

30-year-old woman killed in a collision involving a number of vehicles on Route 431. Five others injured.

A 30-year-old woman was killed on Thursday night in a collision involving a number of vehicles on Route 431, near the Rishon Letzion Interchange.

Five other people were injured in the accident, all in their 30s, and all with light to moderate injuries.

The accident began when two private vehicles collided with another. A driver who exited one of the vehicles involved in the collision was then hit by a third vehicle that collided with the first two.

Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the site pronounced the woman dead and evacuated the victims to the Sheba Hospital at Tel Hashomer.

In a separate accident on Thursday night, a 16-year-old teenager suffered moderate injuries when an ATV overturned on Route 65 near the Megiddo junction. A second person suffered light injuries.

Paramedics evacuated the teen to the Haemek Hospital in Afula.