What special tax issues face international investors?

What you need to know about cross-border investing and tax issues.

Doug Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Monte Silver, tax attorney, discuss what international investors need to know about cross-border investments.

They explore how to avoid tax problems that arise with international investments. Monte explains U.S. tax laws and why those laws can be so confusing. He also breaks down why real estate investments may provide the biggest tax challenge for international investors.



Also: Doug's 20 years of experience in dealing with Americans living abroad who have U.S. brokerage accounts, motivated him to create a checklist of smart tips U.S. expats (read: olim) need to know about international investing.