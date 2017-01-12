International Criminal Court won't reopen Gaza flotilla case

ICC prosecutor stands by her decision not to reopen probe of 2010 Gaza Flotilla.

The prosecutor at International Criminal Court reiterated her decision not to reopen the case against Israeli commandos who stormed the Gaza flotilla in 2010.

The incident occurred when IDF soldiers boarded the Mavi Marmara, a ship that was part of the blockade-busting Gaza flotilla after the Islamists on board, who claimed they were carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, refused to reverse course and dock at the Ashdod Port.

As soon as they boarded the ship, the soldiers were attacked by the Islamists with clubs and knives, forcing the troops to open fire and killing 10 of those on board.

Prosecutor Fatah Bensouda had closed the probe into the incident back in 2014 but was pressured by judges on the International Criminal Court to reconsider. In 2015, lawyers representing the Comoros Islands asked the International Criminal Court judges to order the court’s chief prosecutor to reconsider her decision not to probe Israel's 2010 raid on a Gaza-bound flotilla.

The Comoros, which has referred the case to the ICC, "asks the Chamber to request the Prosecutor to reconsider her decision not to open an investigation," its lawyers wrote in papers filed before the Hague-based court.

The Marmara is registered in the tiny Indian Ocean island country, which has been a state party to the ICC since 2006.

The United Nations' 105-page Palmer Report has already concluded that Israel's naval blockade of Hamas in Gaza is both reasonable and legal, and that the passengers on the boat had lain in wait for the commandos.

An Israeli panel, the Turkel Commission, also concluded that the IDF acted in self-defense against the terrorists on the Mavi Marmara.

The panel was headed by retired High Court Justice Yaakov Turkel and included two foreign observers, Brig. Gen. Ken Watkin of Canada and Lord David Trimble of Northern Ireland.