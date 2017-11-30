New wave of anti-Semitic graffiti hits Jerusalem

New disturbing anti-Semitic graffiti found in Jerusalem's Old City. 'Cut off the hands of whoever wrote this.'

A new wave of anti-Semitic graffiti was found scrawled in Jerusalem's Old City, a month after similar graffiti was found on the same street.

Jerusalem residents found a slew of disturbing graffiti scrawled in the Muslim Quarter, which despite its name, has Jewish residents. The graffiti included the words "Hamas", "death to the Jews" and "Allahu Akbar". A Star of David was also scrawled on the floor, forcing passersby to step on the Jewish symbol.

An official complaint was filed and Jerusalem City Councilman Aryeh King urged police to "'cut off the hands' of whoever it is that wrote it (sarcastically referencing the traditional Arab punishment for thieves, ed). for we know that extremist Muslims quickly move from words to actions."

This latest wave of graffiti comes a month after similar graffiti were found nearby. In late October, a Swastika was found painted on a door in the Old City along with "death to the Jews and Hamas". The Jerusalem municipality removed the graffiti.

In September, police opened an investigation after Nazi symbols were discovered sprayed on an abandoned building in southwest Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv neighborhood. The Nazi symbols included a swastika, the SS emblem, and a painting of the Riechstadler eagle, the symbol of the Nazi regime.

In August, swastikas were discovered spray-painted on one of the buildings of the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, on the Mount Scopus Hebrew University campus in Jerusalem. A week before that, students were shocked to discover a drawing equating the Star of David to the Nazi symbol in a bathroom stall. A similar drawing was also discovered on the campus in February of this year, as well as in November 2014.