Jaffa explosion may have been arson

Police arrest owner of Jaffa hardware store on suspicion of arson over fatal explosion earlier this week.

Two days after a gas balloon exploded in a construction materials store in Jaffa, Israel Police arrested the store's owner on suspicion of arson.

Three people were killed on Monday evening and four were lightly injured when a building in Yefet Street in Jaffa partially collapsed after a large explosion there.

Six teams of firefighters who were summoned to the scene extinguished the flames. Firefighters initially believed the explosion was the result of a gas leak in the store, which, they said, was operating a gas tank without a business license.

The victims have been identified as Rimon Huri from Jaffa, Ali Abu Jamea from Tayibe, and Mohammed Yassin from Tulkarem.

Meanwhile, the store owner denies the charges against him. In a letter brought on Ynet, his lawyer wrote, "My client denies any connection to the charges. It pains me that my client is accused of this type of act, and that it causes unnecessary stress. I am sure that my client's name will be cleared during the course of the proceedings, after the charges are properly examined."