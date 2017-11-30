After a week of winter, Israelis enjoy a week of warm weather

After more than a week of winter weather, Israel will warm up this weekend, becoming warmer and drier than seasonal average.

Thursday's weather will be partly cloudy, with temperatures rising to seasonal average. Thursday night will also be partly cloudy, with harsh easterly winds in the northern mountains.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with high-altitude clouds. Temperatures will rise slightly, especially in the lowlands and along the coast. It is expected that the weather will be warmer and drier than the seasonal average. During the morning hours, strong easterly winds will blow in the northern mountains.

Shabbat (Saturday) will be warmer and drier than average for the season, and harsh easterly winds will blow in the northern mountains.

Sunday will see an additional rise in temperature, becoming warmer than seasonal average. During the morning, strong easterly winds will blow in the northern mountains.