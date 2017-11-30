British army Chief of General Staff visits Israel

'Visit illustrates strength of strategic ties between two armies and states.'

Mordechai Sones,

The Chief of Staff of the British army General Sir Stuart Peach arrives today (Thursday) for an official visit to Israel as guest of the Chief of the General Staff, Gadi Eizenkot.

General Peach was received at the HaKirya army base in Tel Aviv by an honor guard of IDF soldiers headed by General Eizenkot.

During the visit, the British Chief of Staff and General Eizenkot will discuss the joint security challenges and will examine future military cooperation.

An IDF source said that "This visit illustrates the strength of strategic ties between the two armies and states."

