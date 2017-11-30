Two days after resignation from ministerial position over Shabbat work, MK submits proposal to cancel extra pay for work done on Shabbat.

Former Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) submitted a proposal to cancel the extra pay workers receive for work done on Shabbat (the Sabbath).

According to Litzman, paying workers extra for Shabbat shifts unnecessarily encourages Shabbat desecration.

"Unfortunately, in the State of Israel Shabbat is trampled on because people are paid 250% of the normal wage," Litzman told Israel Hayom. "There are government companies which work on Shabbat, despite the fact that not working will not place anyone's life in danger, and despite the fact that the work does not have to be done on Shabbat. But people choose to work on Shabbat because they earn extra."

Litzman said this was not intended as revenge for the construction work on the train which led to his resignation Sunday.

"It's not about taking revenge on those working on the train," he said. "Rather, this is a fundamental issue. People work on Shabbat because it's worth it for them to do so. It is unthinkable that we are aiding this."

Litzman also emphasized that this is not the first time such a law is proposed.

"Ten years ago, I submitted a proposal which would have legislated that those working for government companies on Shabbat not receive extra pay," he explained. "However, the proposal was not advanced, and that is what I am trying to do today. Unfortunately, there are many cases in which people decide to work specifically on Shabbat, because they earn more money."