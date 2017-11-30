November includes the Balfour Declaration, the UN Resolution of 1947 and Kristallnacht in Germany in 1938 - three of the most important dates in Jewish history.
Jay Shapiro claims that there is much to learn in November.
The most important month in Jewish history
Jay Shapiro thinks that some of the most important days in modern Jewish history are in November.
Jay Shapiro, 30/11/17 05:42
