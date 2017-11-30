The most important month in Jewish history

Jay Shapiro thinks that some of the most important days in modern Jewish history are in November.

November includes the Balfour Declaration, the UN Resolution of 1947 and Kristallnacht in Germany in 1938 - three of the most important dates in Jewish history.

Jay Shapiro claims that there is much to learn in November.



