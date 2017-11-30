Trump under fire over retweet of anti-Muslim videos

British government, ADL and others criticize Trump for retweeting videos on Muslims posted by extremist British group.

U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire on Wednesday after he retweeted videos by an extremist British group purporting to show violence committed by Muslims.

Trump retweeted three videos from the account of deputy Britain First leader Jayda Fransen. The group demands that Muslims be removed from the UK.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman later said Trump was wrong to share the anti-Muslim videos, according to AP.

The spokesman, James Slack, said Britain First seeks to divide communities through its use of “hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions”, adding that “it is wrong for the president to have done this.”

At the same time, May’s office said an invitation for Trump to pay a state visit to Britain was not being withdrawn. Opposition politicians had called for the visit to be canceled after the retweets.

Also condemning the retweets was the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which called them “shameful and dangerous” and added the president’s tweets could inspire anti-Muslim bigotry both at home and abroad.

"It is shameful and dangerous that the president of the United States is retweeting disturbing and violent anti-Muslim videos sourced from a far-right nationalist with a long and dubious record of propagating hate videos. This person has been charged with harassment against a Muslim woman in Great Britain. This is inexcusable conduct from the leader of the free world,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

“These retweets from President Trump only serve to encourage extremists and anti-Muslim bigots in the United States and abroad who exploit the propaganda value. Such content is the engine that fuels extremist movements and will embolden bigots in the U.S. who already believe the president is a fellow traveler. And it will provide encouragement to extremists abroad who are already seeing it as an endorsement of their hateful and bigoted views,” added Greenblatt.

“The President of the United States should always use his bully pulpit to unite our communities, not divide them. We stand with the Muslim community and with all those condemning this shameful message," he said.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders later explained Trump’s postings, saying he wants to “promote strong borders and strong national security.”

Sanders said, according to AP, that she was not sure how Trump found the videos.

Asked if the president had a responsibility to verify the content, Sanders replied, “Whether it’s a real video, the threat is real and that is what the president is talking about.”

Trump, meanwhile, fired back at May on Wednesday night, urging her to focus on the radical Islamic terrorism in her country.

“@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!” he tweeted.

During the election campaign, Trump caused a firestorm when he called to block all Muslims from entering the United States.

He also said he would consider closing some mosques in America with radical leadership if he were elected president, after it was discovered that the two terrorists who carried out the attack in California had been radicalized “for quite some time”.

After he was elected president, Trump issued an executive order temporarily banning immigration from several Muslim countries. He came under fire for that, as well, even though he clarified the ban was about security and did not target Muslims.

Trump announced an updated travel order on September 24, which indefinitely bans immigration into the U.S. by nationals of Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad, and North Korea, as well as certain government officials from Venezuela.

The order has been challenged by several states as well as by Democrats.