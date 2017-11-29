Volunteers to rebuild demolished carpentry shop in Netiv Ha'avot

In the wake of the destruction of a carpentry workshop in Netiv Ha’avot on Wednesday, public figures, army reservists and residents of the neighborhood will gather tomorrow at 3 pm at the scene of the destruction to rebuild - this time, with a permanent structure, cast and embedded in the ground.



The reservists planning on arriving at the site include commanders and combat.



The residents of Netiv Ha'avot praised the plan to rebuild.

"This [plan] to rebuild, which will lay foundations on the land, demonstrates our intention and determination to stay here, in our home. The reservists, our dear friends, are the symbol of the solidarity that reigns among the people towards settlement, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts."

Shlomo Ne'eman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, added that "the answer to the demolition was and will always be construction. Until the state corrects its ways in its treatment of normalizing the communities in Judea and Samaria and applies its sovereignty - the mission incumbent upon us is to repair the wrong caused by [the state's] conduct as much as possible.”



"The commitment of the volunteers of the nation to come tomorrow and lend a hand to rebuild the carpentry workshop is very exciting, and attests more than anything else to the desire of the people to see the Jewish settlement in Gush Etzion flourish again," added Ne'eman.