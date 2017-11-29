Tragedy in southern Israel

A 50-year-old man died on Wednesday morning in a fire which ignited in his home in the southern city of Sderot.

Firefighting teams arriving at the scene succeeded in controlling the fire, and found the man's body in his apartment. Magen David Adom paramedics at the scene were forced to declare the victim's death.

A police investigator as well as a fire investigator have opened an investigation.

United Hatzalah Sderot Chief Nehorai Darshan said, "When I arrived at the scene, there was a lot of smoke coming from the apartment. Firefighting teams working at the scene rescued a man's body from the building, but the body was lifeless."

"Unfortunately, we were forced to declare the victim's death, which seems to have been caused by the severe burns he suffered."