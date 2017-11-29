Discrimination among bereaved families to be abolished

Families of terror victims entitled to all pension funds and benefits from National Insurance will not have to choose which to give up.

The Knesset approved today (Wednesday) in preliminary reading a bill submitted by Jewish Home Chair MK Shuli Mualem Refaeli, which mandates equalizing conditions received by various terror victim's families.

To date, family members of terror victims are entitled to receive stipends from the National Insurance Institute and the deceased's pension funds. However, when it comes to casualties with budgetary pensions such as civil servants and IDF officers, families must choose between the right to receive pension funds or benefits from the National Insurance Institute.

In order to illustrate the situation, MK Mualem Rafaeli spoke of Yaakov Don, who was murdered in a Gush Etzion attack exactly two years ago. "The family of Yaakov Don, whose world was destroyed, was forced to cope, beyond the tremendous pain, with several bureaucracies, and was surprised to discover that they were not like other bereaved families of terror victims.

It was explained that they must choose between entitlement to an annuity under the Compensation for Victims of Hostilities Law and the right to a survivors' pension under the Civil Service Law or the Standing Army Service Law in the Israel Defense Forces because Yaakov Don had a budgetary pension, while families whose loved ones had accrued pensions don't have to choose, but receive the two benefits.

"Is it fair?" Asked Mualem Rafaeli. "Is it appropriate for the State of Israel to discriminate among the bereaved families because of the type of pension?"