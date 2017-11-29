Four life sentences for perpetrators of Sarona attack

4 life sentences and 60 years in prison imposed on each of 3 terrorists who carried out Sarona attack in which 4 people were murdered.

The Tel Aviv District Court today (Wednesday) sentenced life imprisonment and 60 years in prison for the three terrorists who carried out the attack on the Sarona compound in Tel Aviv, in which four people were murdered.

Each of the families of those killed will receive compensation of NIS 258,000, and each of the families of the four severely injured will receive compensation of NIS 200,000. All those lightly injured in the attack will receive twenty thousand shekels.

The three Arab terrorists, Mohammed Mahamara, Khaled Mahamra, and Yunis Zin were convicted last month of four murders and 41 attempted murders.

In the attack, Ido Ben Ari (42) from Ramat Gan, Michael Feiga (58) from Ramat Gan, and Mila Mishayev (32) from Rishon Letzion were murdered. Ilana Naveh (39) from Tel Aviv fled from the scene at the time of the attack, fell and lost consciousness, and her death was declared at the hospital.

When the results of the attack were made public, Arabs in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza celebrated the murders, distributed candies, and fired fireworks in the air. Hamas praised the attack and called for more attacks. The Hezbollah terror organization also praised the attack.