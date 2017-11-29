700 year-old Tanach discovered

Book with unique gold decorations written on deerskin discovered; four suspects planned to sell ancient book for total of $1.9 million.

An ancient Tanach was discovered about a week ago in Turkey after the Turkish police arrested four citizens on suspicion of trying to sell it on the black market.

The four were arrested after offering the ancient Bible for sale to undercover police detectives who apparently knew in advance of their intentions.

According to Turkish media, the book, located in the province of Mugla in the southwest of the country, dates back 700 years. The book is decorated with unique gold inlay and is written on deerskin. The four suspects planned to sell the ancient book for a total of $1.9 million.

After the suspects were arrested the ancient book was transferred to a local museum for research purposes. One of the suspects is being held in custody by the police and the other three suspects have been released to house arrest.