'Palestinians' pursuit of terror is reason to move embassy'

American Jewish Congress says 'Palestinians' pursuit of terror' instead of dialogue is reason to move US Embassy to Jerusalem immediately.

The American Jewish Congress issued a statement encouraging the US administration to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, US Vice President Mike Pence said US President Donald Trump and his administration will "always stand with Israel," and that Trump was considering when to follow up on his campaign promise to relocate the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

"The American Jewish Congress acknowledges the Trump administration's commitment to relocating the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the designated capital of Israel," the statement read.

"The Trump administration has repeatedly stated that its embassy move would only be realized once movement was made on Middle East peace. The Palestinians have so far shown a lack of serious commitment to achieving peace and their pursuit of terror in preference to constructive dialogue is reason enough to support an immediate move of the embassy to Jerusalem.

"The American Jewish Congress hopes this call to action will provide the necessary impetus to bring all parties back to the negotiating table. Peace can only be achieved by bringing all parties together on an equal footing.

"The American Jewish Congress looks to the US to continue to lead the way among the international community in engaging in decisive words and actions to facilitate constructive dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians in the hopes of reinvigorating the dormant peace process."