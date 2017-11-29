'The Israeli government keeps passing the buck'

Hundreds of police officers are currently working to evacuate and demolish a carpentry shop in the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood of Elazar in Samaria.

Netiv Ha'avot residents and hundreds of activists barricaded themselves in the carpentry shop last week, in protest of the expected expulsions and destruction.

The buildings slated for destruction include a memorial, the carpentry shop, and fifteen homes. Currently, only the carpentry shop is being demolished; the homes are slated for destruction in March 2018.

"The events in Netiv Avot this morning confirm once again that Israel needs to implement a comprehensive legal policy in Judea and Samaria," Efrat Mayor and YESHA Council Chief Foreign Envoy Oded Revivi said.

"For fifty years, Israeli governments have passed the buck without implementing the law. The Talia Sasson report, Edmund Levi report and others provide ample legal grounds to avoid these destructive and unnecessary actions.

"Sadly, the government’s inability to implement its own policy has led to the destruction of yet another Jewish building Judea."

The Supreme Court in December 2016 ordered the destruction of Elazar's Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood, after an unclaimed strip of land was found to run through it.

In September, the State informed the Supreme Court that it supported the petition of the residents of six houses slated for demolition to have only the small sections of their homes which were built on privately owned land demolished. However, in October, the Supreme Court rejected the residents' request and ordered the homes destroyed completely.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit approved a deal in which six of the fifteen homes slated for destruction will be allowed to saw off the part of the building which sits on the strip of land in question. The homes would have then received temporary building permits, effectively legalizing them. However, the Supreme Court decided to reject Mandelblit's plan, ordering all 15 buildings destroyed.





Loading....



