Rabbi Shteinman's condition improves slightly

The condition of 104-year-old Lithuanian-haredi Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman, who is currently hospitalized in Bnei Brak's Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital, improved slightly.

A spokesperson for Mayanei Hayeshua told Arutz Sheva that "there is an improvement in Rabbi Shteinman's condition. He has been transferred to the hospital's ward for internal medicine for continued observation."

Rabbi Shteinman was hospitalized on November 22 following a serious deterioration in his health. Prior to his hospitalization, Rabbi Shteinman arrived at the hospital as an outpatient in order to undergo testing. He was admitted as a patient the night of November 21.

The current hospitalization is Rabbi Shteinman's second in one month; he was released from Mayanei Hayeshua on November 5.