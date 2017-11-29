Israel co-sponsor of agricultural resolution at UN

Israeli record at the UN: 117 co-sponsors for Agricultural Technology Resolution, only one vote in opposition.

An Israeli resolution focusing on utilizing agricultural technology for sustainable development passed the United Nations (UN) Second Committee 141 to 1 with 34 abstentions.

117 countries co-sponsored the Israeli initiative, the highest number of co-sponsors to date for any Israeli resolution. The only country to vote against the Israeli resolution was Syria, while the rest of the Arab bloc abstained.

“Israel is proud to work with our friends around the world in promoting cutting-edge solutions to some of the world’s oldest agricultural challenges,” Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said upon adoption of the resolution.

“This is an issue that should bring all of us together. Those opposing this resolution have clearly shown that instead of planting shoots of peace, they prefer to sow seeds of hate,” he concluded.

The Israeli-sponsored resolution on Agricultural Technology for Sustainable Development was first adopted in 2007 to help promote food security and the sustainability of food systems without sacrificing the resources of future generations.