German court upholds convictions of 'Nazi grandma'

German court upholds two convictions of Holocaust denial Ursula Haverbeck, sentences her to 14 months in prison.

A German court on Tuesday upheld two convictions of Ursula Haverbeck, who has been dubbed the “Nazi grandma”, for Holocaust denial and sentenced her to 14 months in prison, The Associated Press reports.

Haverbeck, 89, was sentenced by a district appeals court in Detmold for repeatedly denying the Holocaust, which is a crime in Germany.

She had appealed her 2016 conviction for writing to the Detmold mayor during the trial of an Auschwitz guard claiming the death camp was only a labor camp.

In closing arguments at that trial she again denied the Holocaust, prompting another conviction.

Several courts have sentenced Haverbeck to prison sentences in the past, including a Berlin district court in October, but Haverbeck has remained free pending appeals.

In 2015, Haverbeck was sentenced to 10 months in prison after she defended former SS sergeant Oskar Groening, also known as the “Bookkeeper of Auschwitz”, outside his trial.

The German news agency dpa reported that Haverbeck’s lawyers would appeal this latest conviction as well.