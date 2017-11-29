Manhattan terrorist pleads not guilty

Sayfullo Saipov, who is accused of killing eight people in New York City on Halloween, pleads not guilty to federal terrorism charges.

Sayfullo Saipov, who is accused of killing eight people in the terror attack in New York City on Halloween, pleaded not guilty to federal terrorism charges Tuesday, reports Fox News.

Saipov, 29, faces eight counts of murder in aid of racketeering, 12 counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State (ISIS) and one count of violence and destruction of a motor vehicle.

The Uzbekistan-born resident of Paterson, N.J., is accused of driving a rented Home Depot truck onto a Lower Manhattan bike path that was packed with pedestrians. In addition to the eight people killed, 12 others were injured.

ISIS later claimed responsibility for the truck attack, which was the deadliest assault on New York City since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks carried out by Al-Qaeda.

According to court documents, Saipov planned the attack for a year and selected Halloween to carry it out because he felt there would be more civilians on the street that day.

Prosecutors say Saipov exited the truck holding a paintball gun and a pellet gun and yelled "Allahu Akbar" before he was shot by police. Saipov also originally planned to drive the truck all the way to the Brooklyn Bridge.

During interviews in his hospital room, Saipov waived his Miranda rights and told law enforcement "he felt good about what he had done." He also asked to display an ISIS flag in his room.

Investigators who searched his truck after the attack also discovered handwritten notes in Arabic that indicated allegiance to ISIS.

If convicted, Saipov could be sentenced to death. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 23.