Doctors' strike reduced

Doctors in Israel to strike for two hours on Wednesday morning and resume full activities at 9:00 a.m.

A physicians’ strike which had been planned for Wednesday was reduced to two hours only on Tuesday night following a discussion at the National Labor Court between the Israel Medical Association and the Health Ministry.

The reduced strike will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning in hospitals and the kupot holim (health maintenance organizations). During that time, the doctors will hold informational meetings. The health system is expected to fully resume regular activity at 9:00 a.m.

The doctors had announced the 24-hour strike after the Health Ministry imposed restrictions on the physicians, limiting competition between medical centers.

The legislation prohibits primary care physicians, pediatricians and gynecologists who leave their medical clinic from working in another clinic less than 30 km from the clinic they left.

In Tuesday night’s discussion, the parties agreed to continue negotiations in the coming days, and that the Health Ministry would suspend its directive imposing restrictions on doctors moving between clinics, issued at the beginning of the month.