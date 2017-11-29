Benghazi terrorist acquitted of murder

Federal jury convicts Ahmed Abu Khattala on terrorism charges related to the 2012 Benghazi attacks, but acquits him of murder.

U.S. embassy in Benghazi on fire during attack

A federal jury on Tuesday convicted Libyan terrorist Ahmed Abu Khattala on terrorism charges related to the 2012 attacks on U.S. government facilities in Benghazi, but acquitted him of murder, the most serious charge he faced, reported The Hill.

Abu Khattala, 46, was convicted on four counts, including conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists. At the same time, he was also acquitted of 14 other charges.

He faces up to 60 years in prison.

Abu Khattala, a leader of the terrorist organization Ansar al-Sharia, was captured by American forces in Libya in June of 2014, and has previously denied any connection to the Benghazi attack.

He was the first person charged in the 2012 attacks on a U.S. diplomatic compound and a CIA station in Benghazi, Libya, that left four Americans dead, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

Abu Khattala pleaded not guilty to charges including murder of an internationally protected person, providing material support to terrorists and destroying U.S. property while causing death.

In their arguments, prosecutors sought to portray Abu Khattala as the mastermind behind the deadly attacks, citing circumstantial evidence. They also acknowledged, however, that they could not prove that he had fired shots or started any fires during the attack.