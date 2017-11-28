'Haredim can learn a lot from Religious Zionist community'

Shas Chairman and Interior Minister MK Aryeh Deri arrived today (Tuesday) for a visit to the Otniel hesder yeshiva as part of a tour he conducted in the southern Hevron hills.

Deri heard from yeshiva heads about yeshiva studies, the security problems in the area, the attack that took place in the yeshiva in 2002 in the middle of Sabbath in which four yeshiva students were murdered, and the murder of the yeshiva's director, Rabbi Michael Mark, over a year ago.

The heads of the yeshiva, Rabbi Re'em HaCohen and Rabbi Benny Kalmanzon, told Deri about the importance the yeshiva sees in Torah study in-depth and diversity.

"The depth of the students' learning, the many books written by the students and the graduates, are the yeshiva's asset," they said, "This is a yeshiva that has no separation between Sephardim and Ashkenazim.

"Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef came here and was surprised that all his books are here and all the students learn them," the rabbis added. "That's the way of our yeshiva."

Minister Deri told the yeshiva heads, "The haredi public has a lot to learn from the national-religious public."