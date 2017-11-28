President makes condolence call to family of late Hodaya Asulin

'Terrorist who carried out attack did not know what a person's soul is,' said victim's mother. 'Hodaya continued to live despite it all.'

President Reuven Rivlin made a condolence visit to the family of the late Hodaya Nechama (Odelia) Asulin, who died after a six-year struggle after being severely injured in the bombing attack at the Binyanei HaUma international convention center in Jerusalem on Wednesday, March 23, 2011.

צילום: באדיבות המשפחה הודיה (אודליה) נחמה אסולין

During his visit to her family's home, the President heard from her parents, Eli and Michal, about Hodaya, and browsed with them in the family photo album.



Michal, Hodaya's mother, told the President about the decision to bring her home as soon as her condition stabilized and her father told of the days beside her bed. The President expressed his deep appreciation and respect for their long and exhausting struggle and said regretfully that "this is parenthood befitting people of valor."

Michal went on to tell the President how Hodaya after the attack would communicate through eye contact, although at first the people around them weren't sure it was really taking place, and the President added emphatically that "a mother always knows."

Mark Neiman GPO President Rivlin offering condolances to Hodaya's father

"The person who carried out the attack doesn't even know what a person's soul is, but she [Hodaya] survived despite it all," added Michal. "Everyone who was with her said that she was listening and trying to communicate with her eyes, and so did she communicate with us. Without painful treatments, we could only love her and we did."