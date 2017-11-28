Bomb discovered in residential building in Kiryat Gat

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of four suspects, including two brothers, after a bomb was found ready for use in the heart of a residential neighborhood in the city of Kiryat Gat over the weekend, Channel 2 reported.

Police will ask the court today to extend the arrests of the suspects. The investigation into the incident is continuing.

The bomb was located during police operations on Friday after police bomb squads with trained dogs from the Southern District Animal Unit were called to the scene. During the operation, an explosive device was found that could have caused great damage and endangered human life.



The suspects, residents of Kiryat Gat and Dimona, are apparently involved in a conflict between gangs and criminal organizations in southern Israel. A 17-year-old minor was arrested over the weekend and his detention was extended, and today three other suspects aged 18, 20 and 32 were arrested.