PM departs for Kenya

Prime Minister Netanyahu made the following remarks upon leaving for Nairobi this morning:

"I am now leaving for my third visit to Africa within a year-and-a-half. I will meet there with newly re-elected Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and with 10 African leaders as well.

“Our intention is to deepen ties with Africa also by forging links with countries that we do not have diplomatic relations with.

“Legations from four African countries have opened in Israel in the past two years and I hope that by the end of the year I will be able to announce the opening of a new Israeli embassy in an African country, and the hand is still extended."