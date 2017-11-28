Rivlin invites new Royal couple to honeymoon in Israel

President Reuven Rivlin on Monday congratulated Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle on their engagement, and invited the couple to celebrate their honeymoon in Israel.

“Mazal Tov to HRH Prince Harry & fiancé @MeghanMarkle. Sending our warmest regards to Her Majesty the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, all the Royal Family & the British people, from Nechama & me, & all the Israeli people. We invite them to enjoy their honeymoon in Israel!” Rivlin tweeted.

London announced the engagement earlier on Monday, saying the wedding will take place in spring 2018, and the couple will live in Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage.

"His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents," the statement read.

Earlier this year, it was believed Harry's father Prince Charles would visit Israel in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration. However, this plan was scrapped in May, reportedly in order to avoid upsetting the Arab world.

In general, the British royal family refrains from official visits to Israel except for state funerals. For example, Prince Charles visited Israel for the funeral of former President Shimon Peres in 2016. The few royal visits to Israel have been defined as private.

Prince Philip visited Israel in 1994 for a ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial to honor his mother. Prior to the ceremony, Philip and his sister, Princess Sophie, visited their mother’s burial site.