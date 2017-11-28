Watch: Timelapse footage of Bali volcano erupting

Clouds of thick smoke well from Mount Agung, Indonesia's tallest volcano.

Contact Editor
Mordechai Sones,

Glowing light of hot lava seen during eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Amed in Karanga
Glowing light of hot lava seen during eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Amed in Karanga
Reuters

Mount Agung, Bali
iStock



Tags:Indonesia, Volcano eruption


Related Stories


top