Denmark extends sentence of teenage ISIS supporter

Danish court extends sentence of teenage girl who plotted terror attack on schools at the age of 15 to 8 years in prison.

A Danish high court on Monday extended to eight years the jail sentence of a 17-year-old Islamic State group sympathizer, who planned to attack schools with home-made bombs.

The would-be female jihadist was aged just 15 when she was arrested last year in her home village, 65 kilometers (40 miles) west of Copenhagen.

The high court increased her initial sentence of six years, passed down by a district court in May, after taking in to account "the nature of the accused's serious crime" and her age.

Since being jailed, the girl has stabbed an educator in the stomach with a broken mirror, the Ostre Landsret court added in a statement.

The teenager, who has not been named, was arrested after her family alerted police about suspicious chemical experiments in the basement.

Investigators found bottles of hydrogen peroxide, citric acid, acetone and a plastic tray with unknown liquid residues in a metal bowl.

The ingredients she had gathered were not enough to build a dangerous bomb, according to experts.

The girl, a Muslim convert, had also written notes about planning to carry out the attacks on both her former primary school and a Jewish school in Copenhagen.

She also wrote about her sympathies for ISIS and tried to contact its leaders via Twitter.