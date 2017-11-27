Conservative Movement attacks Netanyahu

Liberal US Jewish movement accuses Israeli PM of lying about Kotel deal. 'Shame on you, Mr. Prime Minister.'

The Conservative Movement in the United States released a video accusing Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of lying about the frozen Western Wall deal.

In the video, the Conservative Movement played clips from Prime Minister Netanyahu's address to the General Assembly of the Jewish Federations of North America earlier this month.

During his address, which was streamed via satellite, the prime minister attempted to diffuse tensions with liberal American Jewish groups over the freezing of the Western Wall deal, saying that "only the most ideologically charged elements" of the plan were frozen, while the most important part of the plan, the upgrading of the existing egalitarian section at the Western Wall, would proceed despite the freeze.

"Israel is the home of all Jews, and it must remain so," Netanyahu said.

The Conservative Movement accused Netanyahu of stating "alternative facts" and lying about the contents of the deal.

"Shame on you, Mr. Prime Minister," the video concludes.