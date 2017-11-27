El Al asks passenger if vegan pizza is kosher

El Al stewardesses tell woman not to eat pizza, use kosher certification as excuse.

El Al stewardesses forbade a passenger from eating pizza she had brought with her on the plane, Ynet reported.

Jessica Fishman had been on the New York-Tel Aviv flight for five hours when she pulled a piece of pizza out of her bag. Stewardesses noticing her act questioned her, then forbade her from eating the pizza, since the plane abides by the laws of kashrut (kosher).

However, Fishman is vegan, and her food did not contain either dairy or meat, Ynet noted.

Though El Al does observe the laws of kashrut, their policies do not include asking passengers whether the food they brought with them is kosher or not.

A few hours after the incident, a stewardess offered her food from the plane, which Fishman refused, recording later interactions using her mobile phone.

Fishman immigrated from the US to Israel five years ago.