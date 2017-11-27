Bill barring police from recommending charges advances

The Knesset Internal Affairs Committee approved a bill that would prohibit the police from making recommendations for and against prosecution at the end of an investigation by a vote of 9 to 6.

The proposed law, which has been called the 'Recommendations Bill', is expected to pass its first reading on Monday afternoon. The law will only relate to the non-publication of police recommendations in the media, and will determine that in investigations in which there is an accompanying attorney, there will be no recommendation but only a summary of the hearing.

"The recommendations made by the Knesset Interior Committee in its first reading are great news to the tens of thousands of civilians who have passed through and are undergoing torture, whose reputation and livelihood have been harmed," exulted MK David Amsallem, who sponsored the bill.

Opposition MKs were quick to condemn the law, which they claim is undemocratic and is designed to protect Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from the multiple police investigations into his conduct.

"Today is the reason why most Israelis love the country but hate the disgusting politics that we have," said Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid. "There is no more rule of law, no more proper administration, no more statesmanship. It's all tricks. All of this is for one reason - Netanyahu's politics."

"It used to be that they would only steal at night. Now they rob democracy in broad daylight" tweeted Zionist Union Chairman Avi Gabbay.

The bill has also faced opposition from within the Likud party. MK Benny Begin was ousted from the Knesset Internal Affairs Committee after he opposed the bill and was replaced by MK David Bitan.