'There cannot be a dual standard when dealing with terrorism'

Likud minister speaks at regional conference in Egypt, says victory over terror will only come when countries join hands and work together.

Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel (Likud) on Monday spoke in Egypt at a regional conference for the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Participating in the European Union (EU) and Egyptian-initiated conference were all EU member states, as well as Israel, Jordan, Syria, Morocco, Lebanon, Turkey, Tunis, and Algeria. The Palestinian Authority also sent a delegation.

In her speech, Gamliel discussed the Middle East's battle against terror, expressing condolences to the families of the victims of Friday's terror attack in Sinai and said Israel deeply understands the pain of the victims' families. However, she also said there cannot be a double standard.

The terror attack, carried out on Muslim worshipers in a Sinai mosque killed at least 305 people, including 27 children. An additional 128 people were injured.

"We stand with the Egyptian nation," Gamliel said. "Your pain is our pain, and your loss has been great."

"We cannot have a double standard when fighting terror. Terror attempts to shake the region's security, and it harms lives, disregarding religion and race. We must work together, everywhere. If we speak as one and act as one, then, and only then, will we win the war against terror.

"It is a great merit to be here in Cairo, as Israel and Egypt are celebrating forty years since former Egyptian President Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat made his historical visit to Jerusalem. This was a step which opened the door to peace between our countries and to a [positive] relationship which continues to this day, under Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi."

Regarding gender equality, Gamliel said, "Since Israel's founding, its vision has been to create an equal society. Our Declaration of Independence promises equal rights to all citizens, without regard to religion, race, or sex. There is no reason that in the 21st century women should be treated differently than men. We must encourage gender equality by encouraging women financially and providing more opportunities and tools for women who wish to join the workforce."

"I believe that integrating women into key positions is a crucial step to true and lasting peace."