Indiana: 8-year-old girl leaves shopping spree, steals mom's car

An Indiana mother took her 8-year-old daughter shopping on Friday, and may now face charges.

At some point during her trip, the mother realized her car had disappeared. She immediately notified local police, who arrived to help locate the vehicle.

During their search, police noticed a car driving over 60 kilometers (37 miles) per hour on a highway. They ordered the driver to pull over, but were ignored. During the course of their chase, police realized that the car's driver was none other than the woman's eight-year-old daughter, who had "stolen" her mother's car.

The daughter continued to refuse to stop the vehicle, until police surrounded her. She then attempted to park the car, causing slight damage to a nearby police vehicle. However, the daughter refused to exit the vehicle, and police were forced to break the window, slightly injuring her.

The 8-year-old was taken into custody. It is not clear if the mother or daughter will face charges.