PA opposes Jews' visits to Temple Mount

PA news site publishes data on "break-ins" by Jews to Temple Mount compound, which PA says is a Muslim site only.

The Palestinian Arab Quds Press news agency on Sunday published a report on what it called the “break-ins” by “settlers” into the site of “the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

According to the report, 417 Israelis “broke into” the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the past week and 353 “settlers broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque” between November 17 and 23, in coordination with the Israel Police.

The report also stated that 118 of the settlers belong to a group of Jewish students who were authorized to "break into" the mosque and to move around in it.

Quds Press claimed that two men from the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound every morning and evening and that groups of settlers regularly visit the compound, accompanied by police and special armed forces who provide them with full security. On November 17 and 18, the news agency claimed, there were no "break-ins" by "settlers" after the police closed the Mughrabi Bridge.

Palestinian Arab organizations claim that the entire area of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which they say also includes the Western Wall, is a holy area for Muslims only, and that the Jewish people have no religious or historical right in Jerusalem.

They often make outrageous claims against Israel, such as accusing "extremist" Jewish organizations of waging a legal battle aimed at achieving Israeli sovereignty in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.