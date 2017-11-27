Franken 'ashamed' but won't resign

Senator Al Franken accepts responsibility for his actions amid allegations of sexual harassment, but says he has no intention of resigning.

Senator Al Franken (D-MN) on Sunday said he accepted responsibility for his actions amid allegations of sexual harassment, but stressed he had no intention of resigning.

"I'm going to go forward. I'm going to take responsibility. I'm going to be held accountable, and I'm going to try to be productive in the way I speak about this," Franken told Minnesota Public Radio News in an interview.

He added that he will "cooperate fully" with the Senate Ethics Committee.

In a separate interview with the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Franken said, “I’m embarrassed and ashamed. I’ve let a lot of people down and I’m hoping I can make it up to them and gradually regain their trust.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back to work tomorrow,” he added.

The Minnesota lawmaker maintained that he does not recall incidents in which women said he touched them inappropriately during photo ops.

Earlier this month, KABC anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of groping her while she was asleep and forcibly kissing her during a tour for U.S. soldiers stationed in the Middle East in December of 2006. This incident took place before Franken had run for the Senate.

As evidence of her claims, Tweeden publicized a photograph showing Franken reaching his hands towards Tweeden’s inappropriately while she was asleep.

This was followed by a second woman who said Franken inappropriately touched her while they took a photo together at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

Last week, two more women came forward to accuse Franken of inappropriate behavior.

The women, who both spoke to the Huffington Post on condition of anonymity, said Franken touched them inappropriately during campaign events in Minneapolis in 2007 and 2008, his first campaign for the Senate.