Last case against Olmert to be closed?

Attorney General reportedly to announce closing of case against former PM on suspicion of taking classified documents from jail.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to announce the closing of the final case against former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in the coming days, Channel 10 News reported on Sunday.

The Justice Ministry opened an investigation against Olmert in June on suspicion of taking classified materials from jail during his imprisonment for the purpose of writing a book. While officials in the State Prosecutor's Office believe that Olmert committed a security-related offense, Mandelblit is expected to close the case against him citing lack of public interest. His decision is based on the fact that Olmert was just recently released from prison.

The investigation was launched after one of the lawyers representing Olmert was caught with classified documents in his possession as he left the prison in which Olmert was serving.

The documents were confiscated and transferred to the relevant defense agency for examination, and it is believed Olmert might have used the documents to write a book that he was working on while in prison.

His lawyers later denied that any classified documents were transferred.