Jewish Home gains strength in new poll

Poll finds if elections were held today, Likud and Yesh Atid would receive the same number of seats, while Jewish Home would gain power.

If elections were held today, the Likud party led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Yesh Atid party headed by MK Yair Lapid will receive the same number of seats, according to a poll published on Channel 10 News on Sunday.

The two parties will win 24 Knesset seats, according to the poll. This is the first time in many months that a poll shows that the Likud is not the largest party.

While the Likud is down two seats from the last poll held three weeks ago, Yesh Atid gains two seats. The Zionist Union loses two seats, according to the poll, and wins 17 seats in the Knesset. This follows the controversial statements made recently by Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay.

The poll also found that the Jewish Home party continues to gain strength and would win 12 Knesset seats. The Arab Joint List, on the other hand, would weaken by one seat and win 11.

The Kulanu party, headed by Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon, gains two Knesset seats while Meretz would drop to seven seats. United Torah Judaism would win seven seats, gaining one seat from the current Knesset. Yisrael Beytenu would win five seats, the same number it has today, while the Shas party is on the brink of the electoral threshold, winning just four seats.

A poll released last week by the Walla! Hebrew-language news website found that a coalition of center-left and center-right figures could defeat the Likud if new elections were held today and possibly form a viable governing majority.

According to the survey, a joint list bringing together the center-left Yesh Atid with the center-right Kulanu party and joined by former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi would defeat Netanyahu’s Likud party by a seven-seat margin, 33 to 26.