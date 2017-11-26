Chief Rabbi of Israel visits California

Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef speaks at Los Angeles yeshiva during visit to Jewish communities in Southern California.

Israel’s Chief Sephardic Rabbi visited Jewish communities in California during a recent trip to the west coast, a spokesperson for the rabbi reported Sunday.

Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef met with members of local Jewish communities across Southern California, and lectured at the Yeshiva Gedolah of Los Angeles (YGLA).

Rabbi Yosef was hosted by the dean of YGLA, Rabbi Eliezer Gross. Hundreds of students, rabbis, donors, and other members of the local Jewish community attended the lecture.

During Rabbi Yosef’s visit to Southern California, he was greeted by former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who sought a blessing from the rabbi. In November 2016, Villaraigosa declared his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the 2018 California gubernatorial election.

Under California's 'jungle primary' law, the two candidates who receive the most votes in the non-partisan primary will face each other in the general election, regardless of which party they belong to.

The latest primary poll, published earlier this month by the Los Angeles Times, shows Villaraigosa coming in second place behind Lieutenant Governor and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom.





