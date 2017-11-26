Rabin assassin Yigal Amir files request for retrial

JTA - Yigal Amir, who assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in November 1995, has filed a request for a retrial.

The request was filed with Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday, after Amir met with his attorney, Gabi Shachar, in prison. During the meeting Amir reportedly signed the documents necessary to request the retrial, Hadashot news reported.

Amir, 47, was sentenced to life in solitary confinement in prison for the assassination, which took place after a rally in Tel Aviv.

Amir confessed to shooting Prime Minister Rabin and reenacted it for police. He opposed Rabin’s territorial concessions, a condition of the Oslo Accords, which Rabin signed with Palestine Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat.

Amir’s wife, Larissa Trimbobler, whom he married in a proxy ceremony while in prison, in a Facebook post a week ago said that Amir would seek a retrial and in a second post a day later wrote that Amir’s defense lawyers have evidence that the bullets he fired at Rabin did not cause his death.

Amir’s lawyer on Sunday would not say whether he would present new evidence, according to Hadashot news. “At this stage I’m not going to detail the evidence,” he said.