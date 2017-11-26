Report: Barkat won't run for third term as Mayor of Jerusalem

Sources close to Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat say he will soon announce he's not running for third term. Municipality says report is false.

Sources close to Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat have told the Yisrael Hayom newspaper claim that the mayor "will soon announce his decision not to run for a third term as mayor of Jerusalem and announce his intention to run in the Likud primaries."

It should be noted that at the present time, less than a year before elections are due, the identity of mayoral candidates is beginning to become clearer.

Hitorerut leader Ofer Berkowitz and former municipal legal advisor Yossi Havilio have already announced their candidacy while haredi parties have yet to announce a candidate.

The Jerusalem municipality claims the report is "a lie", adding that "Barkat has not yet made any decision whether to continue for a third term in Jerusalem, and he is currently focused on obtaining a proper budget from the treasury for the continued development of the capital of Israel. Only after the transfer of the budget will a decision be made on his future. Everything else is a fabrication without basis."