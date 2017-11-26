Israel Trail in Judea and Samaria hailed as 'historical justice'

Dr. Haggai Ben-Artzi hopes new Israel Trail will connect more Israelis to settlement; 'This is the original biblical Israel.'

Dr. Haggai Ben Artzi, Jewish history lecturer at Bar-Ilan University and tour guide congratulated Tourism Minister Yariv Levin on changing the route of the Israel National Trail to include Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, and the Golan Heights.

"Unfortunately, only fifty years after the Six-Day War, the Israel Trail returns to the main historical biblical part of the Land of Israel, after years of not entering the Golan, Old Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, and Hevron - it was a real failing," says Ben Artzi.

צילום: יאיר ליברמן ד"ר חגי בן ארצי

He notes that "the central part of the Jewish people during the First and Second Temple periods was mainly in Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley, Jericho, and the Golan Heights, and the Trail didn't pass by there."

He hopes that the new route of the Israel National Trail will bring more and more Israelis closer to Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria. "When I meet the secular travelers, they tell me that they were everywhere in the Himalayas, South America, and China, but when I invite them to Beit El, they are afraid.

"Therefore, I hope that this project will bring all the Israelis closer to the biblical sites, and of course it shouldn't be done by force and whoever wants to continue the classic Israel Trail through the coastal plain and the coastal plain, fine, but at least the official route of the Israel National Trail should also pass through all historical sites from northern Samaria through Elon Moreh, Har Bracha, Shilo, Beit El, Ma'aleh Adumim, Kfar Adumim, Hevron, and the southern Hevron hills."

Dr. Ben Artzi hopes that the connection established through hiking will bring the Israeli heart closer to Judea and Samaria. "Perhaps this way we'll hear less talk of ceding parts of the homeland, and even if this doesn't immediately change the political position, then at least emotionally the Israeli public will connect more to Judea and Samaria.

"I really salute Levin, who is working energetically to integrate the sites of Judea and Samaria into Israel's tourism sites," Ben-Artzi stressed in his conversation with Arutz Sheva.