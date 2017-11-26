'A danger to female soldiers and their comrades'

This morning, the IDF Fortitude Forum, a non-profit organization which aims to ensure that IDF military strength is not compromised at the expense of other factors, attacked the expected deployment in coming days of three tanks including 13 graduates of the first program for female IDF tank soldiers, for operational activity along the border in southern Israel.



"The terrible attack that took place on Friday in northern Sinai, only 100 kilometers from the Israeli border, proves once again how the seemingly quiet borders can immediately become a battlefield," the Forum noted.



According to the members of the Forum, "The units that guard the borders must be capable of fighting, and there is no room for exceptions as is the case with female tank soldiers, about whom Commander of Ground Forces, Major General Kobi Barak, said that ‘it would be difficult for them’ to load the shells.”

"The placement of these tank crews to guard the borders endangers them and their male comrades, as well as the very ability to fulfill the task of defending the country's borders," the Forum added.



“The time has come to halt the extraneous insistence on integrating women into positions that don’t correspond to their physical abilities. The time has come to stop the imaginary race to equality and to examine the operational implications of integrating women into operational roles. "